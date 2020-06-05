Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $7,633,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of RBC traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,920. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

