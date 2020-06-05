Prospector Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for about 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,508,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.79. 8,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

