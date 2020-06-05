Prospector Partners LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for approximately 2.2% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. 93,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

