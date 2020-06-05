Prospector Partners LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 4.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of RenaissanceRe worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.16. 56,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.13. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

