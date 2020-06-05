Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of PJT Partners worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.98. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

