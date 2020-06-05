Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,281,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,229. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.