Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $388,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Paychex by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $5.69 on Friday, hitting $79.88. 222,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.