Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 36,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,835. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

