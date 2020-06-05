Prospector Partners LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of J M Smucker worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 31.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.16. 1,308,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,343. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.15.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.