Prospector Partners LLC Has $7.04 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,006,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

