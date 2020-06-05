Prospector Partners LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Hanover Insurance Group makes up about 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 6,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,272. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

