Prospector Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.