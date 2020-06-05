Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. FLIR Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FLIR Systems worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

