Prospector Partners LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. 534,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,634. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.