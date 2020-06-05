Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 11,239 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kemper worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,115. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

