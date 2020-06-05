Prospector Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,492. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $1,261,862.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

