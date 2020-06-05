Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of FARO Technologies worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of FARO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

