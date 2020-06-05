Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,150 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 2,927,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.