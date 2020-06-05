Prospector Partners LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,394,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,853,000 after buying an additional 2,949,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 61.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,983,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 10,131,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

