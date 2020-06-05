Prospector Partners LLC Trims Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.50. 99,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

