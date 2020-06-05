Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 91,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,868. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $691.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.