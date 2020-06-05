Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0069

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market cap of $451,794.26 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

