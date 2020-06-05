Quasarcoin Hits Market Cap of $431,201.40 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $431,201.40 and approximately $2,835.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,431,799 coins and its circulating supply is 168,431,799 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

