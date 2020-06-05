Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 6.7%

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77.

Rackla Metals Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

