RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $450.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $135,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $28,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,208 shares of company stock valued at $330,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Svennilson Peter bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $187,118,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

