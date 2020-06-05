Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC) Shares Down 1.4%

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.72 ($0.51), 444,383 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.93. The company has a market cap of $394.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50.

About Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

