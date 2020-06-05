Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 2,559 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $597.00. 1,319,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $618.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.60 and its 200 day moving average is $444.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

