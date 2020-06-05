Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $624.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $624.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.60 and its 200 day moving average is $444.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $618.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,217 shares of company stock worth $104,371,477. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

