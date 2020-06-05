Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $597.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $618.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $60,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at $17,395,946.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at $69,840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,217 shares of company stock worth $104,371,477 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

