Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

REKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 1,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,004. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rekor Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

