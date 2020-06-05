Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.76. The stock had a trading volume of 241,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $310.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

