Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 936 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $25.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,410.84. 956,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,903. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,346.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,339.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262 shares of company stock worth $323,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

