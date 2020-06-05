Rinet Co LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $190.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,081. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

