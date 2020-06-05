Rinet Co LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 172,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 15,420,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,470,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

