Rinet Co LLC Purchases 6,190 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $106.11. 2,648,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

