Rinet Co LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rinet Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 694,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,740. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.