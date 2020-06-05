Rinet Co LLC Sells 4,023 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Rinet Co LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rinet Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,434,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after buying an additional 88,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 226,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 326,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 60,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,868. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

