Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $54.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 186,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,678. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

