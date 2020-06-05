Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $611,656.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00024985 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $611,656.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.04590188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002949 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.