Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after purchasing an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. 198,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.