Royal Bank of Canada Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $95.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.