salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 294.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 651.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 200,941 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,226,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,337. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.11, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,630 shares of company stock valued at $62,643,344 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

