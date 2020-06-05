salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,873 shares of company stock worth $64,140,903 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

CRM traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $170.06. 4,780,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,763. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of -953.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

