SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.61. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

