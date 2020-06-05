Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.20, 1,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

