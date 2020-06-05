SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $309.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $309.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.31.

Shares of SBAC traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,862. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,714.66 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

