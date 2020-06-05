Schooner Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Schooner Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,679 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 100.0% of Schooner Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schooner Capital Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

