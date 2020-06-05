Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6,923.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 68,128 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

FNDB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 39,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

