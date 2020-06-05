Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.54. 1,829,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,456. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

