Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.